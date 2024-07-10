Swimmer's body recovered from Grapevine Lake

article

The body of a swimmer was recovered from Grapevine Lake on Tuesday.

Search crews were first called to search for the man on the Flower Mound side of the lake on Sunday evening.

Game wardens say the man went into the water when winds caused the boat to blow away.

He went under the water and did not resurface.

Investigators believe he was not wearing a life jacket.

Crews used sonar to narrow the search area and recover the man's body around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in a statement.

The man's name has not been released.

