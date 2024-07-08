Grapevine Lake swimmer went under water after boat blew away, officials say

Crews are expected to continue searching for a swimmer that went underwater at Grapevine Lake and did not resurface on Sunday night.

Texas Game Wardens, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Flower Mound and Grapevine Fire Departments responded to the possible drowning on the Flower Mound side of Grapevine Lake.

Texas Parks and Wildlife say a man and a woman were swimming when the wind picked up, causing their boat to drift away.

The woman was able to make it back to the boat, but the man went underwater and did not come back up.

The boat was eventually found along the shore.

Officials say they don't believe either swimmer was wearing lifejackets.

First responders used sonar looked for the missing man on Sunday night until the wind gusts made it unsafe to continue.

The search is expected to get back underway Monday morning.

