SUV crashes through fence, lands in Arlington backyard pool

article

The Arlington Fire Department had to use a crane to pull an SUV out of a backyard swimming pool on Monday afternoon.

The pool was at home in a neighborhood near Northwest Green Oaks and North Cooper Street.

The SUV went through two fences before ending up in the pool. Police said it appears the driver simply lost control of the vehicle.

Officials said it was the second time in five days a driver in Arlington has lost control and crashed into a backyard pool.