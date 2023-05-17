Suspects wanted for placing skimmers at Forney convenience stores

article

Forney police are searching for three men accused of installing credit card skimmers at multiple convenience stores in the city.

The men allegedly put the skimmers on pin pads at two 7-Eleven stores along Highway 80 and FM 548.

Photos from security cameras show the suspects inside the stores.

Featured article

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact the Forney Police Department.

Police also urged people who frequent those stores to check their debit and credit card statements for any suspicious transactions.