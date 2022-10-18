2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano

article

Two men seen on video attacking the manager of a restaurant in Plano are now behind bars. Police are still looking for the third suspect.

Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall, who are both from Fort Worth, were arrested Monday and booked into the Collin County Detention Center.

The third suspect, 19-year-old Jay Powell of Fort Worth, is still at-large.

The attack happened earlier this month after two children tried to sell chocolate bars inside Hooters in Plano, police said.

Employees at the restaurant off the Central Expressway near East Plano Parkway asked the two children to leave. Three adult males then got out of a car and attacked the manager and a customer who was trying to help.

Video of the violent assault shows the manager pinned in a corner, knocked to the ground, and punched over and over again, leaving him with several injuries.

"At some point the manager was hit by some sort of hard object and broke his arm by one of the assailants," said Det. Jerry Minton with the Plano Police Department.

Some customers suffered minor injuries after one of the men threw a weighted standing ashtray through the window. Glass shattered everywhere.

Police said tips from the public helped investigators identify the suspects.

Powell has been charged with assault causing bodily injury and riot participation. His bond was set at $60,000.

Marshall’s bond is higher at $160,000. He’s charged with assault causing bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and additional charges are possible.

Once arrested, police said Jay Powell will be charged with aggravated assault.