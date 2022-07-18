Suspected drunken driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash

article

An accused drunken driver was arrested after police said he hit a stranded motorist, killing her and then leaving the scene.

It happened just before midnight Saturday on South Walton Walker Boulevard near Illinois Avenue in west Oak Cliff.

Police said 33-year-old Jesus Espinoza drove onto the shoulder, hitting the stranded driver and a man who was helping her.

The woman was killed. The man was hospitalized but is expected to be okay.

Police said someone who witnessed the crash followed Espinoza’s vehicle and called for help. Officers later showed up at his home to arrest him.

Espinoza is now charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and failing to stop and render aid.

His photo has not yet been released.