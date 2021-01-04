Suspected drunk driver in Plano killed after crashing into tree

A suspected drunk driver was killed Monday morning in a crash in Plano.

Witnesses say the driver of a Nissan Murano was swerving across several lanes while driving on Dallas North Tollway.

Police say the driver took the Parker Road exit at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into a tree.

First responders pulled the 33-year-old female driver from the car. She was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. No one else was in the car.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.