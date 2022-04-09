Suspected drunk driver arrested after driving through Dallas Love Field gate

Police have arrested a man accused of driving a vehicle through a gate at Dallas Love Field and into a private hangar space early Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old man crashed through the east side of the gate at Love Field just off Lemmon Avenue, near Midway Road, just after 3 a.m.

The driver got into a private hangar space and struck two planes’ wings and a fuel truck before police stopped him.

He was arrested for DWI after officers conducted a field sobriety test. Police said he had to be transported to a hospital "due to his level intoxication," which is Dallas Fire-Rescue policy.

Other charges are pending. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

There was no impact to any flights Saturday morning.

No one was hurt.

