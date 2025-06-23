Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in White Settlement

article

The Brief A SWAT standoff at a house in White Settlement has come to a peaceful end. The suspect was barricaded inside the home for about five hours on Monday. There's no word yet on what he is wanted for.



Law enforcement officials have arrested a man who was barricaded inside far west Tarrant County home for about five hours on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff started around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The suspect refused to come out of a home on Dixon Drive in White Settlement until about 12:45 p.m.

At one point, there were several other people inside the house. They all made it out safely, the sheriff’s office said.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

There’s no word what he is wanted for.