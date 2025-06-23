Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in White Settlement
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Law enforcement officials have arrested a man who was barricaded inside far west Tarrant County home for about five hours on Monday.
What we know:
According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff started around 7:45 a.m. Monday.
The suspect refused to come out of a home on Dixon Drive in White Settlement until about 12:45 p.m.
At one point, there were several other people inside the house. They all made it out safely, the sheriff’s office said.
What we don't know:
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
There’s no word what he is wanted for.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.