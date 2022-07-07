Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

article

A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home.

Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle near a home on the city’s west side.

Police said earlier that day he had gone to his ex-wife’s home armed with a shotgun. He threatened to kill the woman and tried to take two children before leaving.

Officers were blocking the street to protect the family in case he came back.

They later spotted him driving in the area and tried to pull him over to arrest him, but he wouldn’t stop. And while chasing him, police said he drove back toward the home.

Police have not said if he pointed a shotgun or fired at officers.

They allege the use of force was necessary because of the violence displayed at the home earlier and continued homicidal threats from Cornelio.