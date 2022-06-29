Police investigating officer-involved shooting in West Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. at Garland Avenue and Olive Place in west Fort Worth.

Police have not released any other details on the incident, only saying a suspect was shot. Their condition is unclear.

Police also have not said what happened that led up to the shooting.

No officers were injured.

There was another officer-involved shooting around the same time in Irving at a hospital, but it is unrelated to the Fort Worth shooting.

This is a developing story.