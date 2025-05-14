Suspect in deadly Dallas street racing crash jailed, victim identified

The Brief A woman has been booked into the Dallas County Jail on six charges related to a deadly Dallas street racing crash that happened on Sunday night. Kadishjah Jackson, 31, is being held on a combined bond of $1 million. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Jose Ambrocio Medina Soto.



Dallas Police say a woman has been booked into the Dallas County Jail on six different charges related to a street racing crash that killed 59-year-old Jose Ambrocio Medina Soto in South Dallas on Sunday night.

The Latest:

The suspected driver has been identified as 31-year-old Kadishjah Jackson. After she was released from the hospital, she was booked into the county jail.

She is facing charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, racing on a highway causing bodily injury and two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury. Her combined bonds total $1 million.

Street racing turns deadly

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the crash near the 5000 block of Second Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders found a blue Ford Fusion with three people trapped inside and an overturned pickup truck.

The truck driver, now identified as Medina Soto, died at the scene. The woman driving the sedan, identified as Jackson, and her two passengers were seriously injured but were expected to recover, police said.

Jackson's two passengers have not been identified.

Police released surveillance footage showing the street racing crash. It showed a speeding car losing control and slamming head-on into a pickup truck. The truck veered off the roadway and flipped over. The impact caused the engine to be ejected from the suspect's vehicle.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Source: Terry Van Sickle

Surveillance video shows deadly crash

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows part of the crash.

In the footage, a black Cadillac and a blue Ford Fusion appear to lose control. The Fusion crosses into oncoming traffic and hits a dark-colored pickup truck. The Cadillac is seen driving away from the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear who the woman was racing or what caused her to lose control. The names of the people in the suspect's vehicle have not been released.