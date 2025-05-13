Surveillance video shows fatal street racing crash as car drives into oncoming traffic

The Brief Newly released surveillance footage shows the fatal crash that killed an innocent driver. Police said a woman was street racing and lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The woman behind the wheel faces a charge of racing causing death.



Newly released surveillance footage shows a street racing crash that turned deadly Sunday night in Dallas. According to police, a speeding car lost control and slammed into a pickup truck, killing the truck’s driver.

Street racing turns deadly

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Source: Terry Van Sickle

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the crash near the 5000 block of Second Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders found a blue Ford Fusion with three people trapped inside and an overturned pickup truck.

The truck driver died at the scene. The woman driving the sedan and her two passengers were seriously injured but are expected to recover, police said.

The backstory:

Witnesses told police the woman behind the wheel of the Fusion was racing another car at a high speed when she lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Fusion struck the pickup head-on as it traveled southbound on Second Avenue, causing the truck to veer off the road and flip over. The impact was so intense, the Fusion’s engine was ejected from the car.

The woman driving the sedan is facing a charge of racing causing death. Police said she will be booked into jail once she is released from the hospital.

Surveillance video shows deadly crash

What's New:

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows part of the crash.

In the footage, a black Cadillac and a blue Ford Fusion appear to lose control. The Fusion crosses into oncoming traffic and hits a dark-colored pickup truck. The Cadillac is seen driving away from the scene.

What they're saying:

Jack Rolfe, who lives near the crash site, told FOX 4 he didn’t witness the crash but heard it from his Mother’s Day barbecue nearby.

"They were trying to get the doors open, but they couldn’t," Rolfe said. "Eventually, when the paramedics got here, they used the jaws of life to break the doors off. I don’t know what happened before. I saw the aftermath."

"It sounded like a real explosion," he added.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the driver or any of the victims.

It’s unclear who the woman was racing or what caused her to lose control.

The full list of charges the driver may face has not been released.