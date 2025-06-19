Suspect crashes into Fort Worth home while fleeing police

article

The Brief A suspect wanted for multiple crimes in Saginaw crashed into a Fort Worth home while fleeing police. The individual was arrested after a brief foot pursuit following the crash. The suspect's identity and specific pending charges are currently unknown.



A suspect wanted for several crimes in North Texas crashed into a home in Fort Worth while fleeing police on Thursday, officials say.

Suspect Crashes Into Fort Worth Home

What we know:

According to a release from the Saginaw Police Department, the suspect, wanted for several offenses in Saginaw, was seen leaving a business in a vehicle around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Officers recognized the man as a wanted criminal, they say, and began pursuit.

The suspect reportedly failed to yield to an attempted traffic stop, and fled officers for a short distance. Soon after, he crashed into a home in the 7400 block of Bellingham Road in Fort Worth, according to the release.

After the man continued to flee on foot, he was taken into custody by Saginaw officers.

The suspect has been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, for which he had outstanding warrants from three separate law enforcement entities.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The release says additional charges are pending, but the specific charges are unknown.