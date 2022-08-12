Suspect caught on camera stealing from Dallas church

Dallas police are asking for help finding a man who stole from a church in north Oak Cliff.

Security cameras captured video of the man breaking into Iglesia Gracia Divina on Aug. 4.

He stole nearly $8,000 worth of musical equipment.

The man has a distinctive tattoo on the outside of his left forearm.

OnlyFans model arrested, charged with murder of Plano man

Anyone who can identify him is urges to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-0546.