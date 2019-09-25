Suspect arrested for shooting transgender woman in Dallas

article

Dallas police arrested a man for shooting a transgender woman Friday night.

Domingo Ramirez-Cavente, 29, admitted he shot the woman late Friday near Northhaven and Webb Chapel roads in Northwest Dallas, police said.

She told officers a man pulled up alongside her, yelled slurs about her gender identity and then fired several shots.

She was hit in the chest and arm but is recovering in the hospital. She was able to give police a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Investigators also used surveillance video to identify Ramirez-Cavente and his pickup. He is now charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

It’s not clear if he could be charged with a hate crime. Texas law covers hate crimes based on sexual orientation but not gender identity.