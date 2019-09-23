Transgender woman shot in Dallas, suspect may face hate crime charges

article

Dallas police are investigating the shooting of a transgender woman as a hate crime.

The woman was shot late Friday near Northhaven and Webb Chapel roads in Northwest Dallas.

Police said a Latin male pulled up beside the woman and yelled slurs at her. She was shot several times in the chest and arm.

Police released pictures of the man’s truck. It’s a red, four-door Chevrolet pickup truck with large rims.

The woman is recovering in the hospital. She was able to give police a description of the suspect.