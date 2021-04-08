Suspect arrested for explosion near Bedford bridge

article

A man is in custody after an explosive went off in Bedford, in northeast Tarrant County.

People reported hearing the explosion Wednesday afternoon near a bridge on Forest Ridge Drive and Bedford Road. No one was hurt.

Police arrested a man shortly after and closed Forest Ridge Drive between L. Don Dodson and Bedford roads.

That road is expected to reopen Thursday at noon after engineers inspect the bridge.

An explosives response team did find a second suspicious device and destroyed it overnight, police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will lead the investigation.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.