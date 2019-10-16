Suspect arrested for drug-related fatal stabbing in Denton

article

Denton police arrested a 17-year-old for fatally stabbing another man over the weekend in a drug deal gone bad.

It happened Saturday as two groups of people met for a drug transaction involving marijuana, police said.

The meeting turned into a fight and police said Noah Brunson stabbed Isaiah Rahimi to death.

Brunson was charged with murder and booked into the Denton city jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.