Suspect arrested for assaulting puppies in Dallas, causing their deaths

Dallas police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly beating two puppies to death.

Tips from the public helped investigators identify Sebastian Acosta.

Security video allegedly shows him assaulting two Pyrenees-type puppies on the side of Dowdy Ferry Road on Wednesday. The puppies died from their injuries.

"The Dallas Police Department would like to thank the community for their tips that helped identify the suspect which led to his arrest. This is a great example of the community and police working together to help solve and prevent crime," the Dallas Police Department said in a news release.

Acosta was arrested early Friday morning. He will be charged with felony cruelty to animals.

A third dog that was seen in his vehicle in the video was seized for protective custody, police said.

