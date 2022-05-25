Richardson ISD student arrested after gun found in vehicle near Berkner High School, police say

article

A Richardson ISD student was arrested after police said an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle was found in his car near Berkner High School.

Berkner High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning after police got a call from someone saying they saw a male holding what appeared to be a rifle walking towards the school.

Police said the student was arrested inside the school and the gun and replica rifle were found in the student’s car in a parking lot across the street from the school.

A Volkswagen Jetta was seen being towed from the area while police investigated.

The student was charged with unlawful carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone.

His name is not being released.