Suspect in 2023 capital murder identified, wanted by Dallas Police

The Brief Dallas Police have identified Arnold Sustaita Zapata, 26, as a suspect in a 2023 capital murder during a home invasion. The victim, Juvenal Antero, 24, was shot and killed while defending his family from three intruders at the Maderas Apartments. Police are searching for Zapata and two other unidentified suspects, who were seen in a red Kia Soul and should be considered armed and dangerous.



Dallas Police have identified a capital murder suspect from 2023. He is accused of killing a man during a home invasion, in front of the man's wife and four-year-old son. The suspect is wanted by Dallas Police.

The Latest:

On Oct. 26, 2025, Dallas Police identified one of the suspects as 26-year-old Arnold Sustaita Zapata. He is described as being 6'2" and about 260 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

26-year-old Arnold Sustaita Zapata (Source: Dallas Police Department)

The backstory:

A Pleasant Grove man was killed when three men knocked on his door in the middle of the day and asked his wife for a plunger, before pushing their way in. This happened five days after Christmas in 2023, around 2:30 p.m.

Juvenal Antero, 24

Juvenal Antero, 24, was shot and killed defending his family against intruders.

This happened at the Maderas Apartments on S. Saint Augustine Drive.

Dallas Police said three suspects tried to get into his house. There was a shooting and he died from his injuries.

Capital Murder Suspects

What we know:

Police released video and descriptions of the three suspects.

Suspects in capital murder of Juvenal Antero on Dec. 30, 2023.

"You're going to see three suspects. One's going to be a white or Hispanic male wearing all black with a mask. The second one's going to be a white or Hispanic male with what appeared to be a mustache and maybe some glasses. The third suspect is going to be a Black male with a red hoodie that had Abercrombie on it," Det. Christian said.

Investigators said the suspects were in a four-door red Kia Soul.

What you can do:

Police are hoping someone will recognize them and help find these murder suspects.

"It's troubling because this happened inside of his own residence in front of his wife and kid," Det. Christian said. "I need help identifying and bringing justice to this family."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this and other felony offenses. Please refer to case number 232551-2023.