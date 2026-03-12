Baby dies after being ejected from vehicle following Fort Worth crash

article

The Brief An infant has died after getting ejected from a car involved in a crash in Fort Worth. The driver, the baby's mother, reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, causing the unrestrained infant to be ejected from the car. The mother was arrested after being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



An infant has died after being ejected from a vehicle following a crash in Fort Worth.

What we know:

On March 7, Fort Worth Police responded to a major accident on Rock Island Street and Azle Avenue.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another car.

The infant was unrestrained in the car and was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, causing serious injury. The baby later died at the hospital.

The mother was arrested and taken to jail after being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

We don't know the mother's name or the specific charges involved.