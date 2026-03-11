Dallas man arrested in 2024 drive-by shootings where 300 rounds were fired

article

The Brief A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Dallas Police Gang Unit in connection with a 2024 crime spree that included an armed carjacking and three drive-by shootings. Forensic testing linked nearly 300 rounds fired during the attacks to a stolen car and a handgun modified with a "machine gun conversion device" found after a crash. Nehemiah Drake faces multiple felony charges and is currently held in the Dallas County Jail on a $221,000 bond.



A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a string of 2024 drive-by shootings and an armed carjacking was arrested by the Dallas Police Department Gang Unit on Feb. 11, according to police records.

Nehemiah Drake was taken into custody on several felony warrants and remains held in the North Tower of the Dallas County Jail. A magistrate set his total bond at $221,000.

What we know:

The arrest follows a nearly two-year investigation into a violent afternoon on June 11, 2024. During a one-hour window, officers responded to three separate shooting incidents in the 6800 block of Nandina Drive, the 1400 block of McKenzie Street, and the 4200 block of Willow Springs Lane.

Investigators determined that nearly 300 rounds were fired from a vehicle at the three locations. While the suspects were initially unknown, a breakthrough occurred on June 23, 2024, following an armed carjacking in the 3300 block of Junction Street. The stolen car later crashed and was recovered by police.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a pistol equipped with a "machine gun conversion device," commonly known as a switch. Detectives used forensic testing to link the modified weapon to the three drive-by shootings and identified Drake through evidence found on the firearm.

Drake faces several charges, including:

Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm: Three counts related to the June 11 shootings.

Prohibited Weapon: Related to the modified firearm.

Possession of Marijuana: Under 2 ounces.

What they're saying:

"The safe apprehension of this violent impact offender reflects the Dallas Police Department’s unwavering commitment to public safety," said Major Andre Taylor, commander of the Tactical Investigations Division. "If you put others in danger, you will be held accountable, no matter how long it takes to find you."