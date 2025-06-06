Grand Prairie family seeks answers in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

The Brief An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Grand Prairie in April, just before his high school graduation. Another 18-year-old, Keionn Winters, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting. Investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive, though the victim's family believes he was targeted in a robbery.



An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering another in Grand Prairie last month is one of 98 fugitives arrested in a North Texas sting operation.

Grand Prairie Gas Station Murder

What we know:

The full circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting in Grand Prairie in April are still coming to light. So far, we know two 18-year-old boys were involved. One is dead, and the other is charged with his murder.

18-year-old Jose Luis Flores was shot and killed on April 27 in the parking lot of a Grand Prairie gas station, just one month shy of his high school graduation.

Weeks later, wearing a white gown, Jose’s mother walked across the commencement stage to get her late son’s diploma, one month to the day of the crime.

Police announced the apprehension of 18-year-old Keionn Winters, one of 98 fugitives arrested under a regional sting dubbed "Operation Justice Trail."

Winters has been charged with capital murder, and is being held in the Grand Prairie Jail on a $1 million bond.

What we don't know:

The victim’s family tells us the two did not know each other, and they believe Jose was targeted in a robbery because he was known for selling expensive clothes online.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed a possible motive.

What they're saying:

There’s perhaps no pain worse than that of a grieving family. Flores' brother, Jose Adame, spoke with FOX 4 about the incident.

"It's just not fair what they did to him. There was no reason for them to shoot him so many times," said Adame.

"He didn’t do anything wrong, to no one," Adame continued.

Of course, the rest of Flores' family is suffering from the loss as well.

"It’s been hard on my mom the most, and on us… Just, we weren't able to say goodbye," Adame said.

"Why did he do that to my brother? What was so bad that my brother had to pay with his life?" Adame said.