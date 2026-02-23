Survivor speaks out on sex offender found working at Fort Worth church school

The Brief The cousin of a convicted sex offender is speaking out after he was found working at a private Christian school in Haslet, revealing she was the victim in his 2016 conviction. Taylor Hamilton, now 27, says she wants to hold leadership accountable at Heritage Baptist Church, where her uncle, the pastor, allegedly allowed his son to work despite his legal status. Fort Worth police has interviewed parents and the church is conducting an internal review, while a petition calls for the pastor’s permanent resignation.



Taylor Hamilton hasn't spoken to that side of her family in 10 years.

When she saw the headlines about her cousin, Caleb Crawford, she was frustrated and upset. Which is why she's coming forward to share her side of the story.

Breaking a decade of silence

What we know:

Hamilton wants to join in the fight to hold those at the top accountable.

Now 27-years-old, Taylor Hamilton has spent the last decade focused on her future, but last week, her past came rushing back.

Taylor Hamilton

"No, I never thought I'd be here, but I'm glad I am," said Haimilton. "I ran to the bathroom, tears behind my eyes, ready to drown in tears thinking that something happened to another kid."

After Hamilton lost her mom at age 9, she and her brother went to live with her aunt and uncle. Her uncle is Eric Crawford, the pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Haslet. He also oversees the attached school, Heritage Christian Academy.

When Hamilton was 12, she says her cousin, Caleb Crawford, who was 17 years old at the time, started sexually touching her.

2016 conviction: Caleb Crawford’s legal history

Caleb Crawford

What they're saying:

Redacted court documents say the unwanted touching mostly happened over clothes. It continued until Hamilton was 14 and Caleb Crawford was leaving for college at 19.

"I couldn't sleep at night. I was a young child and couldn't sleep at night. So, I took it to court."

At 16, when she moved out of her aunt and uncle's house, she told her father, who reported it to the police.

Caleb Crawford was arrested for indecency with a child. The trial in 2016 ended with Caleb taking a plea deal. He would go to prison for two years and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

"It's a big thing for me to be able to say this happened to me, but it doesn't define who I am. To be able to put a face to a name for people because this isn't just an accusation. This is something that he was convicted of and served time for. No matter what anyone says, he was found guilty," said Hamilton.

Controversy at Heritage Christian Academy

The backstory:

Last week, parents at Heritage Christian Academy learned about Caleb Crawford's sex offender status and his employment on campus. Parents got the police involved, and Caleb Crawford was re-arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department for failure to report his job status.

His father, Pastor Eric Crawford, temporarily stepped down at the church while the financial team conducts an internal review.

Eric Crawford

"I'm so grateful. And my 12-year-old self would feel so validated, I think. Knowing that there is a day that comes where people do pay the price for the things that they do," said Hamilton.

Demanding leadership accountability and transparency

Dig deeper:

An online petition supported by a growing number of parents is calling for the pastor to step down permanently, and for an outside investigation. Hamilton supports this decision, which is why she's sharing her story.

"It's about those kids and maybe having a voice that I did not have," she said. "I have a responsibility, knowing what I went through and what goes on there, to let people know, you know. I never would have thought I would be here."

She says that this is a lot bigger than not being allowed to work around children.

"I think more than just my uncle needs to be held accountable, and I think that's why I'm here now."

Ongoing investigation

What's next:

Caleb Crawford has since bonded out of jail.

Fort Worth police say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are interviewing parents at the private Christian school.