Suspect in 2023 Sunnyvale shooting pleads guilty to first-degree murder

The suspect in a 2023 Sunnyvale murder case has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

What we know:

Last week, 27-year-old Quantavius Gomillia pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyesha Merritt in June 2023.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison following his conviction.

Gomillia had been on the run for over a year following a shooting, ultimately being arrested in Mississippi in June 2024.

Sunnyvale PD and detectives spent over a year pursuing evidence that eventually led to Gomillia's arrest.

The backstory:

The June 4, 2023 incident resulted in the death of Tyesha Merrit and injuries to four others at Riverstone Apartments in Sunnyvale.

Police say a gunman wearing a mask got out of a black car, walked up to her vehicle and opened fire.

Merritt was hit in the torso several times. Merritt's brother and his three children, who ranged in age from 8 to 10 years old, were also injured in the shooting.

It was the Town of Sunnyvale's first murder in 20 years.

What they're saying:

Sunnyvale Mayor Saji George thanked those involved for their efforts in the investigation.

"I’m very proud of our officers and investigators for their pursuit of this case. I’m also grateful to our law enforcement partners, including the Mesquite and Carrollton Police Departments and the FBI," George said. "Sunnyvale rarely faces these types of situations. We can all feel safer knowing our department has the experience and resources to handle such cases."