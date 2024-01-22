Sunnyvale to swear in first full-time female fire chief in North Texas

History will be made at the Town of Sunnyvale's council meeting on Monday night.

Tami Kayea will be sworn in as Sunnyvale's fire chief, taking the place of Doug Kendrick, who announced his retirement in August.

Kayea was announced as the pick to take over the fire chief role on December 20.

Tami Kayea

She has spent more than 27 years with Dallas Fire-Rescue, where she served as EMS Section Chief and Battalion Chief before being promoted to Deputy Chief in 2018.

Kayea also holds a master's degree in management and leadership from Tarleton State University, a Master Firefighter Certification and graduated from the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy.

In addition to her experience, Kayea is a fourth-generation firefighter.

"Chief Kayea is not only impeccably qualified to run a department, her family history and penchant for the community spirit in smaller towns made her the perfect choice for Sunnyvale," said Sunnyvale town manager Jeff Jones in a statement.

Kayea will become the first female fire chief for a full-time department in North Texas and one of only five female chiefs in the state.

She will be sworn in at Sunnyvale Town Hall on Monday at 7 p.m.

