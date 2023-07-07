Dallas Police Ambush: Friday marks 7 years since Downtown Dallas attack

Several events are planned for Friday and Saturday to mark seven years since the ambush in Downtown Dallas that left five police officers dead.

The shooting happened during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in July 2016.

Dallas Police Department officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson were killed.

Police used a robot and explosives to kill the shooter, who was found hiding on Dallas College’s El Centro campus.

The campus will hold a memorial ceremony Friday at 10 a.m.

The Downtown Dallas skyline will also light up in blue Friday to pay tribute to the fall officers.

The annual Run for the Blue race is happening Saturday morning at Trinity Groves. The opening ceremony is at 7:30 a.m. and the runs start at 8 a.m.

Donations go to help officers dealing with financial hardships and severe medical conditions.