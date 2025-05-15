Expand / Collapse search

Substitute teacher arrested for allegedly showing Kennedale ISD students explicit content

Updated  May 15, 2025 2:17pm CDT
Tarrant County
The Brief

    • Kennedale Junior High School substitute teacher Ashley Evans is accused of showing students explicit photos on her cellphone.
    • Students told a school resource officer she also discussed drug use and pornography with them.
    • She was arrested on two counts of the sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor.

KENNEDALE, Texas - A substitute teacher is facing charges after allegedly showing Kennedale Junior High School students explicit content.

What we know:

Kennedale police arrested 38-year-old Ashley Evans earlier this week and charged her with two counts of the sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, multiple students from Kennedale Junior High School reported Evans, their substitute teacher, to a school resource officer in April.

Evans allegedly discussed drug use and pornography with the students, telling them that "she had posted pornographic videos on a website."

Evans then "showed students pornographic material on her cellphone," the affidavit states.

The affidavit also mentions a specific student whom forensic investigators interviewed at the Alliance for Children in Arlington. The student said Evans showed her picture of a male penis several months ago.

Evans admitted to showing a student an explicit image on her phone several months ago.

What they're saying:

Kennedale ISD said Evans was removed from the campus and law enforcement officials were notified immediately after it learned of the accusations.

"Since that time, additional allegations have been made as part of the ongoing investigation with law enforcement. The district is actively cooperating with appropriate agencies. We remain committed to the safety and well-being of all students and will continue to take appropriate action in accordance with district policy and legal requirements," the district said in a statement.

What's next:

Evans has already been released from the Tarrant County jail after posting her $25,000 bond for each charge.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Ashley Evans' arrest warrant affidavit and Tarrant County jail records.

