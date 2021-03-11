Study: North Texans saved about an hour a day by not commuting to work last year

article

A study found that North Texans saved about an hour each day by working remotely last year and not having to commute to work.

A writer at MakeALivingWriting.com looked at US Census Bureau data to calculate the time people were saving by not having to drive to work across America.

Arlington, Fort Worth, Irving, and Plano were included in the study, and it was determined that commuters in those cities saved just over 55 minutes a day by working from home.

Over the full year, that turned out to be more than nine days of time saved for North Texans by not being stuck in traffic while driving to work each day.

It was similar numbers for time saved in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

Overall, it was found that the average American saved more than eight days last year by not having to drive to work each day.