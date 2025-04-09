Student visas revoked for dozens in North Texas

The Brief Hundreds of student visas have been revoked for international students across the U.S., including in Texas. FOX 4 has confirmed student visas were revoked at UT Dallas, UNT, Texas A&M, UT Austin and UT San Antonio. The Trump administration has vowed to terminate visas for those who counter U.S. national interests or have broken the law.



Hundreds of student visas at universities across the country are being revoked, leaving schools scrambling to give their international students resources they need in order to stay.

Texas schools are among those affected, including UT Dallas, University of North Texas, Texas A&M and UT Austin.

At this point, it is not clear why the visas are being revoked, but the Trump administration has been digging into the social media of people applying for them.

Student visas revoked

By the numbers:

UT Dallas school officials have confirmed to FOX 4 that 19 students had their visas revoked.

UNT officials confirmed 27 students had their visas terminated.

In the meantime, Texas A&M confirmed to FOX 4 that 15 of its students have been impacted.

The University of Texas San Antonio says two current and two former students have had their visas revoked as well.

What we know:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has vowed in recent weeks to terminate visas of international students and others who participate in activities that counter U.S. national interests or those who have broken the law.

Last May, the University of Texas at Dallas was at the center of a national firestorm, when students rallied in support of Palestine.

The students set up an encampment on campus, calling for the school to divest from corporations involved in supplying Israel with weapons used against Gaza.

Police ultimately intervened and arrested at least 21 people. At least nine were disciplined by the university.

What we don't know:

UTD leaders would not specify whether the 19 students who had their visas revoked were part of the demonstration last May.

FOX 4 has reached out to other North Texas universities, including SMU, TCU and UT Arlington, but we have not heard back.

What they're saying:

"We've heard from the Secretary of State that they are specifically looking at students who either publicly participated in campus protests or spoke out in support of organizations such as Hamas, which are a known terrorist organization. They are taking action to revoke those student visas," said Sarah Spreitzer of the American Council on Education. "What we've heard from some students is they're not sure what the criminal activity is that might be being referred to, and perhaps they might be minor things like a speeding ticket."

Spreitzer said that the council is asking for more information about how the rules are being applied and what is triggering the actions from the Trump administration.