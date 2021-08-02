Students head back to school in Garland, Duncanville and on 5 Dallas campuses

The school year has begun for tens of thousands of students in North Texas.

Monday was the first day of school in the Garland, Duncanville and Athens school districts.

Plus, five campuses in Dallas ISD started Monday as part of the district’s effort to help kids who fell behind last year.

The three elementary schools and two middle schools have a redesigned calendar that allows time to help deal with learning loss due to the pandemic.

Dallas ISD actually has three different school calendars for the coming academic year.

Dozens more campuses will open next week but a majority of Dallas ISD students will start in two weeks on Aug. 16.

The district said it will encourage everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask inside school buildings.

The principal at Holland Elementary talked about some of the protocols in place.

"I can’t make someone wear a mask but it’s all about presentation, and my goal is not to offend anyone but to let them know we’re trying to keep everyone here until we find out more about how it’s transmitted," said Principal Shanieka Christmas-McDonald.

The principal said policies and procedures may evolve this year depending on the status of the pandemic.

"Concerns have changed. Even this weekend as we were preparing, looking at classrooms, we reinstalled the plexiglass back into the classrooms. So yes, there were a lot of concerns," she said.

Dallas ISD said 3 to 6 feet of social distancing will still be maintained in the classrooms, along with enhanced cleaning and ventilation.

But unlike last school year, there is no at-home learning option for students this year except at Dallas ISD’s new hybrid prep school, which serves fourth through sixth grades.