Student speaks out after Grand Prairie ISD halts musical over casting decision

The Brief Grand Prairie ISD canceled South Grand Prairie High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors after a female student was cast in the male lead, citing Texas Senate Bill 12 The student and her mother addressed the school board to criticize the district's decision and seek clarification on how the law applied to the casting The high school will produce Frozen as its replacement musical, with auditions scheduled to begin in January



The Grand Prairie ISD school board met for the first time since canceling a musical production at South Grand Prairie High School.

The district claimed it was because a female student was cast as the male lead in the play ‘Little Shop of Horrors’. The district also blamed the award-winning show's content.

Why Grand Prairie ISD canceled

What we know:

While it was not on the agenda, the district did address the controversy tonight. High school student Ana Mota and her mother felt like their voices needed to be heard, so they spoke to the Grand Prairie ISD school board to share the impact of the district's decision.

'Suddenly, Seymour' is no more as the South Grand Prairie High School production of 'Little Shop of Horrors' was canceled before the curtain could rise.

At center stage, a casting decision. The lead male role of Seymour went to female student Ana Mota. But the district later canceled the performance, pointing to 2025’s Senate Bill 12, which restricts how districts teach about gender identity.

What they're saying:

On Thursday night, district leaders addressed the matter.

"Recently, district leadership and this board learned of an issue related to the casting and production of the musical Little Shop of Horrors at South Grand Prairie High School. At that time, the superintendent informed us that the performance of this play would not follow the requirements of a Senate bill that was enacted in 2025. Due to this, a decision was made to halt the production, regroup, and move forward," said Grand Prairie ISD Board President, Emily Liles.

Student and parent addresses district

Local perspective:

The district tried to recast Mota as a female role but then canceled the musical altogether. The high school senior spoke at Thursday night's school board meeting.

"The district was afraid they were teetering the law with SB 12 and decided to take extreme caution, removing me from the role," said Mota.

She wanted to let the board members know how this decision has impacted her and others in the greater community.

"I hope that in the future, if something like this comes up, that they can handle it in a better way instead of doing all this, because this has set us behind quite a bit," she said.

Dig deeper:

Mota's mother, Nancy Jimenez, also addressed the board and wanted to get clarification on what part of Senate Bill 12 raised an issue for the district. Her communication with the superintendent has been met with silence.

"Their silence spoke, spoke that then I have to do something else. I wish we didn't have to do this, honestly, this brings me zero satisfaction," she said.

Mota says the high school chose a new musical and while she is happy with the choice and plans to audition, it was still important for her to make sure the show goes on for future performances.

"If something does upset us, there's a real reason for it to upset us. I think it's important to continue on and to fight for what's right and what you believe in."

Replacement musical announced

What's next:

The Grand Prairie ISD board president did announce the high school chose ‘Frozen’ as the new musical. Mota says the audition process will likely take place in January.