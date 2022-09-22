Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school

article

A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school.

The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.

Fort Worth police and school officials confirmed the 17-year-old student "was in possession of a gun and ammunition."

The student was arrested, and the scene was secured.

No further details have been released at this time.