Expand / Collapse search

Strong winds cause train derailment in Navarro County

By
Published 
Navarro County
FOX 4

Storms cause train derailment in Navarro County

FOX 4 viewer Hayden Burch shared video of a train that was blown off the track as straight-line winds hit Navarro County Wednesday evening.

POWELL, Texas - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s storms caused a train to derail in North Texas.

It happened near Highway 31 and SE County Road 0080 in Powell.  That’s just east of Corsicana and about 60 miles southeast of Dallas.

RELATED: 'Unprecedented' Matador, Texas, tornado leaves 4 dead, 10 injured, officials say

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy: Brian Farmer

Photos and video from viewers showed several train cars on their sides.

Straight-line winds caused some damage in that area of Navarro County.