Strong winds cause train derailment in Navarro County
POWELL, Texas - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s storms caused a train to derail in North Texas.
It happened near Highway 31 and SE County Road 0080 in Powell. That’s just east of Corsicana and about 60 miles southeast of Dallas.
Courtesy: Brian Farmer
Photos and video from viewers showed several train cars on their sides.
Straight-line winds caused some damage in that area of Navarro County.