'Stop this steal': Texas Democrats leave state during Senate redistricting talks

The Brief Texas is holding hearings on redistricting, with Republicans pushing to redraw congressional maps. Democrats are protesting, arguing the changes aim to dilute minority representation and are unconstitutional. Texas Democrats traveled to California and Illinois seeking support against the proposed redistricting.



More than 100 people of varying ages, genders, ethnicities, backgrounds and professions testified at Friday's Texas Senate committee hearing on redistricting.

At the same time, more than a dozen Texas Democrats traveled in two separate delegations to California and Illinois in search of support.

Democrats protest redistricting

Texas redistricting map proposal (unofficial)

There was a stark difference between Thursday's House committee hearing on redistricting and how the Senate did it on Friday. The upper chamber took public comment virtually, instead of opening it to the public.

Despite the change of format, many of the same grievances were brought up over the notion of redrawing congressional boundaries in at least four Texas districts.

The backstory:

Republicans are pushing for redistricting after the DOJ called the existing maps, which were just redone in 2021, unconstitutional because they're predominantly Hispanic or are deemed "coalition districts," meaning the combined racial minorities make up a majority of the population.

President Donald Trump reportedly sees the opportunity as a way for Texas to pick up five additional GOP seats out of the state's current 38 districts, of which 25 are already held by Republicans.

Lawmakers were hard-pressed to find any support at all during Friday's hearing.

What they're saying:

"I’m outraged that my state is taking these actions to strip legally elected representation from Texans and erase the outcome of fair elections. My vote is my voice," said Rachel Preston, who testified Friday.

"I know that myself and Senator Alvarado requested there be a personal testimony option so that we can hear from the wide swath of people, especially those that may not own computers and be fortunate enough to have broadband internet access," said Sen. Boris Miles (D-Houston).

"They are being targeted for a simple reason – they want to do away with minority representation and this race-based type of targeting in unconstitutional," said Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa (D-McAllen).

Texas senators break quorum

As Friday's hearings were underway, meantime, more than a dozen Texas Democrats led a delegation to Illinois, and a second to California.

They say they went not only to get advice on how to proceed, but to also get some political backing.

"We wanted to share with the Governor the history of that redistricting and bring him up to speed on Trump’s effort to rig elections in the state of Texas," said Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas).

"That’s why we’re here, not just drawing new lines, but standing firm and trying to hold the line on our democracy, our freedoms, our liberty," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

What's next:

House committee hearings on the issue now head to the field. On Saturday, lawmakers will hold an in-person public session in Houston. Monday, it moves to North Texas, with a hearing scheduled in Arlington.

State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) encourages voters to attend and participate.

"We want to make certain that we don’t just lay down… that stop, we do everything we can to stop, to stop this steal."

Redistricting is just one of more than 15 agenda items lawmakers are looking to address in this special legislative session, which ends no later than Aug. 19. Gov. Greg Abbott can call another one if the work doesn't get finished.