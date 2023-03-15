Stolen Dallas police squad car leads to SWAT standoff

article

Police arrested a man who stole a squad car and then barricaded himself inside a Dallas apartment.

The Dallas Police Department said it started around 9 p.m. Tuesday while officers were responding to a disturbance call near Thedford Avenue and Roper Street.

A man got into their empty squad car and drove off. He later abandoned it outside an apartment complex near Arlington Park Drive and Chattanooga Place.

The officers found their stolen car in the parking lot and tried to arrest the suspect, who was barricaded inside an apartment.

SWAT officers were called in to help arrest the suspect and ended the standoff early Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.