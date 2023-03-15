Fort Worth police shoot armed, suicidal man

Officers in Fort Worth shot a man they said threatened them with a gun.

A woman called 911 Tuesday night to report that her husband was suicidal and threatening her.

Police responded to the neighborhood near Interstate 20 and Granbury Road on the city’s south side.

They said three officers shot the man after he refused to put down his gun.

He was taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear how badly he was hurt.