Still no arrests made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that left 2 people dead

Two families are in mourning and demanding justice from a driver who struck and killed their loved ones and then just ran off.

The two families impacted by the tragedy are begging for the driver to turn themselves in.

The two grieving families met for the first time Monday afternoon. Both are now struggling with a loss neither can describe.

Jonathan Mendez is mourning the death of his 44-year-old cousin, Andres Rodriguez Jr.

"Brother, uncle, cousin… It’s hard," he said.

Rodriguez’s family says the tow truck driver was headed into work on Oct. 8th when he pulled over to help a stranger involved in a wreck on Northwest Loop 820 in Fort Worth.

That stranger was 34-year-old Steven Patterson. His mother, Leticia Patterson had no clue his phone call would be her son’s final words.

""It was 3:30 a.m., and he called me and said he was in an accident," she recalled. "I still don’t even find it true. In my heart, it doesn’t feel true at all."

While Rodriguez was helping Steven, Fort Worth police say a vehicle struck both men. The driver ditched the car and ran off.

Rodriguez died at the scene. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

"It just happened unexpectedly," Mendez said.

Steve, who was a father to his 6-year-old son, died at a hospital.

"He was just a special, special person," Leticia said.

As of Monday, Fort Worth police say they still don’t have anyone in custody. Police wouldn’t say whether they’ve identified a suspect.

It’s still not clear if that hit-and-run driver was in a stolen car or if the car belonged to that person, a friend or a family member.

Mendez says he’s not surprised his cousin stopped to help Steven.

"That’s just the type of guy he was," he said.

Meanwhile, Leticia can’t comprehend why the person who hit and killed her son never stopped.

"I just can’t get over it. It’s so hurtful," she said. "So if you are watching and know who did it, please. We need justice."

The families of both men say their funerals are set for this week just two days apart.