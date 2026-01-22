'Stay home': Dallas officials activate emergency plan ahead of icy winter storm

The Brief Dallas will activate its Emergency Operations Center Saturday morning as a winter storm brings freezing temperatures and icy conditions to the region. City crews are pre-treating major roads and overpasses, while a massive emergency shelter for up to 900 people will open at Fair Park on Friday. Officials urge residents to stay off the roads, protect pipes, and bring pets indoors to avoid accidents and infrastructure damage.



Dallas city leaders on Wednesday announced a comprehensive emergency response plan ahead of a winter storm expected to bring freezing temperatures and icy conditions to the region starting Friday evening.



The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will activate Saturday at 7 a.m. to coordinate public safety, transportation, and infrastructure recovery efforts.

"Our focus is simple. We want to keep our residents safe," the City Manager told reporters during a multi-departmental news conference. "Our teams have been closely monitoring forecasts to ensure we activate our winter weather operations plan."

Roads and infrastructure



Transportation and Public Works Director Gus Concarly said the city is taking a "three-pronged approach," including pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine and sand. Concarly noted that 50 "ice force" vehicles are standing by, but warned that residential streets will not be sanded unless requested by emergency responders.

Dallas Water Utilities urged residents to wrap exposed pipes and locate their main water shut-off valves. Meanwhile, sanitation officials warned that while Friday collections should proceed as scheduled, garbage and recycling pickups could see significant delays on Monday and Tuesday if road conditions deteriorate.

"We are well-prepared. This is what we do," Justin Ball, Dallas Fire Chief, said during the news conference. "If you don't want us to be quite as busy, then stay home. That's the advice. Stay home, because there will be a lot of car accidents."

Shelter and vulnerable populations

To protect the city’s unsheltered population, an inclement weather shelter will open at Fair Park’s Grand Building starting at 4 p.m. Friday. Kevin Oden, Director of Emergency Management, said the site can accommodate 800 to 900 people, with backup buildings identified if capacity exceeds 75%.

Residents needing transportation to the shelter can call 311 to be picked up by Dallas Street Response Teams.

Public safety warnings

Fire Chief Justin Ball and police officials urged residents to stay off the roads to prevent accidents. Ball also issued a stern warning regarding home heating safety.

"Don't start warming fires inside the house... no cooking on the balcony," Ball said, reminding residents to open fireplace drafts and avoid using candles or outdoor grills indoors if the power goes out.

Dallas Animal Services confirmed they will be patrolling 24/7 to respond to reports of animals left in the cold. Under city ordinances, pet owners are required to bring animals indoors during extreme weather.

Lessons from the past



Reflecting on the deadly 2021 winter storm, city leaders emphasized improved coordination and infrastructure. Officials noted that several recreation centers have since been equipped with emergency generators, allowing them to serve as warming stations where residents can charge phones and stay warm if local power grids fail.

"We have the systems in place to make sure those communication chains... are intact," the City Manager said. "Planning for events like this does not start today."