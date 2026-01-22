Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Anderson County, Freestone County, Navarro County, Hill County, Bosque County, Hamilton County, Comanche County, Henderson County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County, Erath County, Rains County, Van Zandt County, Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Hunt County, Collin County, Denton County, Wise County, Jack County, Lamar County, Fannin County, Cooke County
3
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Anderson County, Freestone County, Navarro County, Hill County, Bosque County, Hamilton County, Henderson County, Rains County, Van Zandt County, Comanche County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County, Erath County, Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Hunt County, Collin County, Denton County, Wise County, Jack County, Lamar County, Fannin County, Cooke County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Red River County

'Stay home': Dallas officials activate emergency plan ahead of icy winter storm

By
Published  January 22, 2026 8:45am CST
Winter Weather
FOX 4
Dallas city officials give updates on winter storm preparations

Dallas city officials give updates on winter storm preparations

Dallas city officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to give updates on how the city is prepared to handle the severe winter weather expected to hit North Texas this weekend.

The Brief

    • Dallas will activate its Emergency Operations Center Saturday morning as a winter storm brings freezing temperatures and icy conditions to the region.
    • City crews are pre-treating major roads and overpasses, while a massive emergency shelter for up to 900 people will open at Fair Park on Friday.
    • Officials urge residents to stay off the roads, protect pipes, and bring pets indoors to avoid accidents and infrastructure damage.

DALLAS - Dallas city leaders on Wednesday announced a comprehensive emergency response plan ahead of a winter storm expected to bring freezing temperatures and icy conditions to the region starting Friday evening.

Timeline:

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will activate Saturday at 7 a.m. to coordinate public safety, transportation, and infrastructure recovery efforts.

"Our focus is simple. We want to keep our residents safe," the City Manager told reporters during a multi-departmental news conference. "Our teams have been closely monitoring forecasts to ensure we activate our winter weather operations plan."

Related

Dallas weather: Extreme Cold Watch in effect as wind chills could hit -6°; multiple inches of snow possible
article

Dallas weather: Extreme Cold Watch in effect as wind chills could hit -6°; multiple inches of snow possible

This North Texas winter weather guide provides the latest Dallas-Fort Worth snow and sleet totals, NWS timing for Winter Storm Fern and essential tips for protecting pipes and the Texas power grid during the current Extreme Cold Watch.

Roads and infrastructure

Big picture view:

Transportation and Public Works Director Gus Concarly said the city is taking a "three-pronged approach," including pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine and sand. Concarly noted that 50 "ice force" vehicles are standing by, but warned that residential streets will not be sanded unless requested by emergency responders.

Related

Dallas Weather: Crews pretreat roadways ahead of winter storm
article

Dallas Weather: Crews pretreat roadways ahead of winter storm

Crews have begun pretreating the roadways in North Texas ahead of the severe winter weather scheduled to hit on Friday evening. Officials are also encouraging people to stay home if possible to avoid possible slick and icy roads.

Dallas Water Utilities urged residents to wrap exposed pipes and locate their main water shut-off valves. Meanwhile, sanitation officials warned that while Friday collections should proceed as scheduled, garbage and recycling pickups could see significant delays on Monday and Tuesday if road conditions deteriorate.

"We are well-prepared. This is what we do," Justin Ball, Dallas Fire Chief, said during the news conference. "If you don't want us to be quite as busy, then stay home. That's the advice. Stay home, because there will be a lot of car accidents."

Shelter and vulnerable populations

To protect the city’s unsheltered population, an inclement weather shelter will open at Fair Park’s Grand Building starting at 4 p.m. Friday. Kevin Oden, Director of Emergency Management, said the site can accommodate 800 to 900 people, with backup buildings identified if capacity exceeds 75%.

Residents needing transportation to the shelter can call 311 to be picked up by Dallas Street Response Teams.

Texas power grid operators prepare for winter storm

Texas power grid operators prepare for winter storm

The state's power grid operator ERCOT is out with a winter watch Saturday through Tuesday. Here are some ways to avoid power issues at your home.

Public safety warnings

Fire Chief Justin Ball and police officials urged residents to stay off the roads to prevent accidents. Ball also issued a stern warning regarding home heating safety.

"Don't start warming fires inside the house... no cooking on the balcony," Ball said, reminding residents to open fireplace drafts and avoid using candles or outdoor grills indoors if the power goes out.

Dallas Animal Services confirmed they will be patrolling 24/7 to respond to reports of animals left in the cold. Under city ordinances, pet owners are required to bring animals indoors during extreme weather.

Dallas weather: Winter storm 2026 forecast

Dallas weather: Winter storm 2026 forecast

Enjoy your mild Thursday before extreme cold conditions hit North Texas. Meteorologist Berkeley Taylor has your weekend weather forecast.

Lessons from the past

What they're saying:

Reflecting on the deadly 2021 winter storm, city leaders emphasized improved coordination and infrastructure. Officials noted that several recreation centers have since been equipped with emergency generators, allowing them to serve as warming stations where residents can charge phones and stay warm if local power grids fail.

"We have the systems in place to make sure those communication chains... are intact," the City Manager said. "Planning for events like this does not start today."

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas city leader's news conference on Wednesday.

Winter WeatherWeatherWeather ForecastDallasFort Worth