State lawmakers applaud Carroll ISD for vote to leave Texas Association of School Boards

Republican state lawmakers and the Carroll ISD school board president touted the district's recent decision to leave the Texas Association of School Boards. They're urging more school districts to do the same.

The TASB says it provides advocates for all school boards in the lone star state.

Each public school district pays annual fees to the non-profit, up to about $11,000 annually. But at least one North Texas school board is cutting ties with it over messaging.

Earlier this year, State Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian) sent a letter to Texas school board trustees asking them to leave the TASB.

"And while Carroll is the first ISD in 30 years to leave the TASB, mark my words, they will not be the last," he said.

Last week, Carroll ISD approved a resolution of intent to not renew its annual membership with the TASB. Its board president spoke at Monday’s press conference.

"Sending our community’s taxpayer dollars to an organization that pushes the very ideologies that our community overwhelmingly rejected in the last three elections would be disingenuous," said Carroll ISD Board President Cameron Bryan.

Leaders speaking against the TASB believe it’s pushing a so-called "leftist agenda."

In January, the TASB published a 13-page document titled, "legal issues related to transgender students."

It says school districts should use the preferred name and gender of transgender students unless specifically prohibited by law. It outlines common transgender terms such as "gender identity."

It mentions that federal law protects transgender students from discrimination. It lists legal precedents, or a lack thereof, on transgender issues.

For example, regarding transgender students using the restroom of their choice, the TASB says "to date, no court with jurisdiction in Texas has issued a final decision that clarifies exactly how a district must respond." It suggests as an initial step, districts should communicate with the student and the student’s parents.

TASB issued a statement Monday reading in part, "these lawmakers are using both misinformation and disinformation… to divide, distract and weaken support for public education."

The TASB did not make anyone available for an on-camera interview. If Carroll ISD moves forward without renewal, it would not go into effect until next year.