State Fair of Texas shooting: Shooter to listen to victim impact statements

The Brief State Fair of Texas shooter Cameron Turner will listen to victim impact statements on Tuesday. Turner, 23, pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting on Monday ahead of his trial. Three people were injured in the shooting in October 2023.



Those affected by the shooting at the State Fair of Texas in 2023 will have a chance to address the shooter directly on Tuesday.

Cameron Turner was arrested after three people were injured in the October 2023 shooting.

Turner, 23, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge on Monday just before jury selection in his trial was about to begin.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with credit for the nearly two years he has already served since being arrested.

Victim impact statements

Cameron Turner

What's next:

Victim impact statements are expected to begin around 11 a.m.

State Fair of Texas Shooting

The backstory:

Turner was arrested in October of 2023 for a shooting at the State Fair of Texas that injured three people.

According to the arrest affidavit, video shows the shooting while Turner was at a concession stand inside the food court.

A group of males approached him. When Turner turned to leave, there was some sort of verbal argument between Turner and one of the victims.

That’s when police said Turner pulled out a handgun and began shooting. The report said the victim had nothing in his hands at the time.

Turner later told people that he felt threatened and went into "survival mode," firing three to four times.

The shots hit the man and, in the process, hit two other people. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Turner said he was trying to protect his family.

Prosecutors say video surveillance does not match up with that story.