State Fair of Texas ranks in the top 10 for state fair foods

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The Brief The State Fair of Texas was named No. 6 on Yelp’s list of "Top 10 State Fairs for Festival Foods." Yelp highlighted the Dallas fair as the birthplace of Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog and because of its creative fried creations. Finalists for the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards are expected to be announced next week.



The State Fair of Texas has some of the best food in the country when it comes to state fairs.

Best State Fair Foods

Local perspective:

The travel website Yelp recently released its list of "Top 10 State Fairs for Festival Foods." The State Fair of Texas came in at No. 6.

The fair in Dallas earned praise for being the birthplace of the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog in 1942 and Fritos in 1936.

The Big Tex Choice Awards also routinely push the boundaries with creative concoctions like fried Coke, deep-fried butter, and fried beer.

The finalists for the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards are expected to be announced this coming Thursday.

Big picture view:

The Midwest dominated Yelp’s list with four of the top 10 being in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana.

Reviewers also seem to be gravitating toward an "everything on a stick" trend, with Yelp noting that the best state fairs have perfected portable eats.

Minnesota State Fair – Saint Paul, Minnesota Wisconsin State Fair – West Allis, Wisconsin Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, Iowa New York State Fair – Syracuse, New York Indiana Sate Fairgrounds & Event Center – Indianapolis, Indiana State Fair of Texas – Dallas, Texas The Big E – West Springfield, Massachusetts Florida State Fairgrounds – Tampa, Florida Alaska State Fair – Palmer, Alaska N.C. State Fair – Raleigh, North Carolina

Read More: https://www.yelp.com/article/state-fairs-festival-eats-food