Large metal object shuts down southbound DNT at I-635

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The Brief All southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near I-635 are shut down, and drivers are advised to avoid the area during the rush hour. A piece of heavy equipment fell off a tractor-trailer and damaged the overpass. It is currently unknown when the tollway will reopen.



All southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway are currently shut down near the Galleria in Dallas because of a large piece of equipment that fell off a tractor-trailer.

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday on the southbound side of the tollway at Interstate 635.

Images from SKY 4 showed a large piece of equipment on the roadway and damage to the underside of an overpass.

DPS officials said the tag on the equipment indicates it's an industrial oven weighing in at 34,000 pounds.







Big picture view:

The North Texas Tollway Authority confirmed that all southbound lanes of the tollway are currently shut down. Traffic is being diverted from the DNT at the I-635 West exit.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or expect heavy traffic and delays for the remainder of the rush hour.

There's no estimate on when the tollway will reopen.