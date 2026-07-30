Fort Worth ISD not required to reinstate reassigned Muslim principal, judge rules

The Brief A federal judge ruled Fort Worth ISD won't be forced to reinstate Shayma Alzubi as Western Hills High School principal following her reassignment. The district moved Alzubi to a higher-paying central role citing an investigation into her past social media posts. Alzubi sued the district, alleging her reassignment violated her 1st and 14th Amendment rights and was motivated by anti-Muslim bias.



The Fort Worth Independent School District will not be forced to reinstate a Muslim principal who was reassigned just after she was promoted in May.

Fort Worth ISD Muslim Principal Removed

What's new:

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman made the decision on Wednesday, saying that the reassignment of Shayma Alzubi did not harm her employment.

Instead, he said she was offered a higher-paying and arguably less stressful position.

The judge also said that online threats Fort Worth ISD received following Alzubi’s initial promotion prevented the district from being able to conduct its duties, and that she had not lost her freedom of speech.

The backstory:

Alzubi is a longtime educator who is Palestinian and of Muslim faith.

In May, she was promoted to the role of principal at Western Hills High School. But weeks later, that promotion was rescinded.

The district said the action was due to a pending investigation into Alzubi’s past social media posts on her personal Facebook account. Some of those posts mentioned or highlighted the Black Lives Matter movement, support for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and support for wearing masks during the pandemic.

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Fort Worth ISD ended up offering her a new position as the Principal Program Administrator, a districtwide leadership position focused on supporting campuses in key areas of academic acceleration.

Alzubi sued Fort Worth ISD asking to be reinstated while the case outcome was pending. She alleged her 1st and 14th Amendment rights to free speech and equal protection were violated.

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The suit also states the district’s move to reassign her was "motivated, at least in part, by her Muslim identity and national origin rather than solely by concerns about the content of her social media posts."