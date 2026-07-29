4 massage parlors closed after Denton County Sheriff's Office investigation

The Brief Four massage parlors in Denton County were closed after a Denton County Sheriff's Office investigation into human trafficking activities at the businesses. Evidence was found at six other businesses to initiate administrative closure procedures for serious violations. The investigation was conducted by the Denton County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit in collaboration with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.



Multiple massage parlors in North Texas were shut down after an investigation into human trafficking activities.

Massage parlor closures

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CTSY: Denton County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

From June 23–26, the Denton County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation conducted licensing inspections at 18 massage parlors in Denton County.

The investigation was part of an effort to combat human trafficking and related criminal activity believed to be happening at the parlors.

Four massage parlors were closed on the day of inspection. Six more had evidence documents that initiated administrative closure procedures for serious violations by TDLR.

Evidence gathered during inspections led to two individuals being detained for immigration status violations, and five aggravated promotion of prostitution cases initiated.

Police departments from Lewisville, Carrollton, Flower Mound and The Colony assisted in the investigation.