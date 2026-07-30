Robbery suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting during multi-city chase ending in Dallas

The Brief A suspect in an aggravated robbery was shot and hospitalized early Thursday after opening fire on police during a multi-city high-speed chase. The chase began after the suspect fled Plano and Richardson officers before coming to a stop in Dallas; no police officers were injured. Dallas police are leading the shooting investigation while the suspect's identity and condition have not yet been released.



A suspect in an aggravated robbery was hospitalized early Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police during a high-speed chase that spanned multiple North Texas cities, authorities said.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

No police officers were injured in the incident, which ended in Dallas following a multi-agency operation involving Plano, Richardson, and Dallas law enforcement.

According to Richardson Police, the sequence of events began early Thursday after Plano police alerted Richardson patrol units at 2:12 a.m. that they had lost sight of a fleeing robbery suspect's vehicle near Custer Road and West Renner Road.

Richardson officers found the suspect vehicle a short time later and tried to execute a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over, leading officers on a high-speed chase south across city lines into Dallas.

During the chase, the suspect opened fire on pursuing Richardson officers, who returned fire, police said. The chase came to an end near the intersection of Alpha Road and Hughes Lane in Dallas after the suspect's vehicle became disabled.

Officers immediately took the suspect into custody at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel took the suspect to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and current medical condition were not immediately available.

Dig deeper:

The pursuit stemmed from an earlier robbery reported within the city limits of The Colony. Plano police had initially responded to assist The Colony officers at a home in Plano in connection with that case. Police noted that because the initial crime took place in The Colony, that agency is directing the primary robbery investigation.

The Dallas Police Department has taken lead responsibility for investigating the officer-involved shooting, as the gunfire exchange and arrest occurred within Dallas jurisdiction. Officials confirmed that neither Plano police nor Dallas police officers were involved in the shooting itself.

Further details regarding potential formal charges will be released as the ongoing investigation progresses, authorities said.