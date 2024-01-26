Expand / Collapse search

State Fair shooting suspect's bond reduced to $100,000, documents show

State Fair of Texas
Arrest affidavits obtained by FOX 4 are shedding new light on what happened leading up to the shooting at the State Fair of Texas that injured three people over the weekend.

DALLAS - State Fair of Texas shooting suspect Cameron Turner's bond has been reduced.

Turner's bond was dropped from $1,600,000 to $100,000 on Thursday, according to new court documents.

Court documents say the state opposed the decision.

The 22-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot two men and a woman inside the Tower Building food court.

The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

An arrest affidavit for Turner said video showed the 22-year-old inside the Fair when he was approached by a man.

Turner told police he felt threatened and went into "survival mode" and opened fire 3 to 4 times. The shots hit the man and two others.

Turner told police he was trying to protect his family.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 16.