Big Tex returns to Fair Park for 2020 drive-thru events

If you are having State Fair of Texas withdrawals, there is a cure coming to Fair Park – a drive-thru experience.

Big Tex was lifted into position Wednesday morning for the Big Tex Drive-Thru Experience.

The 55-foot cowboy is wearing a giant face mask and starting on Friday will be posing for photos with fans of the fair.

People must make a reservation and pay at least $25 for the professional picture.

The fair will also have food available to-go on the weekends it would have normally been open.

Advertisement

"Everything has to be purchased online in advance at bigtex.com. For each of these events, you choose the day that you want to come out and that entry window time. You can enter any time within that window you choose. So that way we can help move people through the grounds cautiously and safely," said Karissa Condoianis, a spokeswoman for the State Fair of Texas.

As for the food, the Big Tex Choice Awards will happen online this year between 32 previous winners.

Voters will choose their favorites from years past in different categories including sweet, savory and fried foods.

The first round ends on Monday

LINK: bigtex.com.